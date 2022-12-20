Animal rights activists film themselves stealing dogs from research facility

Animal rights activists filmed themselves as they stole dogs from a research facility in Cambridgeshire.

In a statement, Animal Rebellion claimed their members freed 18 Beagle puppies from a “life of suffering,” describing it as a “Christmas miracle.”

Cambridgeshire Police arrested 14 people after the break-ins at MBR Acres - some on suspicion of burglary.

MBR Acres described the protesters as “extremists” and said their actions “placed stress on our animals and staff”.

They said they’re a lawful breeder of beagles in an environment compliant with licenses, and remain “proud” of what they do.

