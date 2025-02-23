Kate Moss’s favourite vintage supplier presents collection at London Fashion Week

Annie Doble, the founder of Annie’s Ibiza, showcased a party-perfect collection at London Fashion Week, bringing glitz and glamour through retro finds.

Doble has supplied vintage pieces to Kate Moss, Taylor Swift, and Sabrina Carpenter. Annie’s Ibiza includes archive pieces and new collaborations. For this year’s London Fashion Week, Doble drew inspiration from the Renaissance, reflecting artistic innovation and strength.

The collection embodied the feminine strength of Joan of Arc and the grace of women throughout history. Annie’s Ibiza showcased gothic glamour and battle-inspired armour. Silver dresses and metallic accents mirrored Joan of Arc’s armour.

Sustainability is central to Annie’s Ibiza, using deadstock, recycled, vegan, and natural materials.