Father smashes son’s iPad after Apple stops selling products in Russia

Bizarre footage shows a father smashing his son’s iPad after Apple decided to stop selling its products in Russia amid the continued invasion of Ukraine.

The footage shows the man using a hammer to smash the gadget multiple times as he gets his son to deliver a few blows of his own.

Speaking to the camera, the father says: “Here’s our response to American sanctions! We don’t fear you! We’ll live without your nice ‘pretty’ things!”

