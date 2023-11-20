Supporters of Javier Milei celebrated in the streets of Buenos Aires on Sunday 19 November after he won Argentina’s presidential election runoff.

Outside his party’s headquarters, a hotel in the capital’s downtown area, a full-on party kicked off with supporters singing and waving flags.

With 99.4 per cent of votes tallied in the presidential runoff, Milei had 55.7 per cent and economy minister Sergio Massa 44.3 per cent, according to Argentina’s electoral authority.

It is the widest victory margin in a presidential race since the South American country’s return to democracy in 1983.