Woman begs police to rescue dog as she’s pulled from sinking car amid Arizona flood

A woman in Arizona begged police to rescue her dog as she was pulled from raging floodwaters that enveloped her car.

Dramatic footage shows the moment Sue Teders was saved by officials, who dragged her out from the back window of her mostly-submerged car.

She can be heard begging the police to also rescue her dog as floodwater raged around them, telling them she doesn’t want to leave her pet.

The Apache Junction Police Department confirmed the dog is yet to be found after sharing footage of the rescue.

