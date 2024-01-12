Runaway rooftop goat rescued by firefighters in Arizona

The Glendale Fire Department lent a “helping hoof” to an adventurous goat that got itself stuck on the roof of a home in Arizona on Monday 8 January.

Footage shows one firefighter carrying the adventurous animal to safety, while pictures published by the fire department also show the goat running around on the rooftop.

“This adventurous goat got a little too high up, but our crews were happy to safely reunite it with its owner,” Glendale Fire Department wrote.

“Remember, we’re here for you, no matter the size, species, or situation.”