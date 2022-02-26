Russian invasion could go on for months, says armed forces minister

Armed forces minister James Heappey said the Ukrainian military is facing a prolonged struggle with the Russians which could carry on for months.

He told BBC Breakfast; “What stands in front of Ukraine, its armed forces and, very tragically, its people, is days, weeks, months more of what we have seen over that last 48 hours.”

Today it was announced that Royal Navy ships, British Army troops, and Royal Air force fighters are arriving on new deployments to bolster allied support in the East.

