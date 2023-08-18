Independent TV
Armed police surround suspect ‘lit up like a Christmas tree’ hiding in wheelie bin
A police helicopter has captured the moment armed police surround a suspect hiding from officers in a wheelie bin.
Devon and Cornwall Police armed police officers are seen swooping on the bin - while a man clambers out with arms raised.
A police helicopter helped locate the man using an infrared camera - telling officers on the ground that one wheelie bin was "glowing hot like a Christmas tree".
Writing on social media about the moment, NPAS South West tweeted: “Suspect located by police helicopter hiding in a wheelie bin in Devon.”
