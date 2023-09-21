Stones thrown as Armenian protesters clash with police after ceasefire

Stones were thrown at police as protesters clashed with officers in Armenia over the latest Nagorno-Karabakh escalation after a ceasefire was declared on Wednesday, 20 September.

Both sides have agreed to talks on Thursday regarding the “reintegration” of the region into Azerbaijan, which, alongside guarantees to lay down arms, was viewed as a victory for Baku.

It came after Azerbaijan unleashed heavy artillery fire on Armenian positions in Nagorno-Karabakh on Tuesday.

The mountainous region is recognised as part of Azerbaijan and came under the control of ethnic Armenian forces during a separatist war in the 1990s.