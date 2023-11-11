A man who went on a rampage with a US Army truck damaging nearly a dozen vehicles following a bust-up with his partner has been jailed for two years.

Geoffrey Marshall used the two-and-half tonne truck to drive at his partner’s home in Norton Fitzwarren, near Taunton, Somerset - wrecking her car in the process.

The 41-year-old then drove the green flatbed truck through a roadblock, destroying three Avon and Somerset Police vehicles and damaging many other cars parked nearby – causing loss totalling £310,000.

Marshall was only arrested after police negotiators persuaded him not to jump from a bridge over the M5 motorway.