Asa Hutchinson announces presidential bid while calling for Trump to drop out

Asa Hutchinson has announced that he will run for president of the United States of America in the 2024 elections.

The former Arkansas Governor said he will seek to win the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

“I have made a decision, and my decision is I’m going to run for president of the United States,” Mr Hutchinson told ABC News’s This Week on Sunday.

He added: "I’m convinced that people want leaders that appeal to the best of America, and not simply appeal to our worst instincts.”

Mr Hutchinson has argued that Donald Trump should drop out of the presidential race now that the former president is under criminal indictment.

