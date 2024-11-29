Hundreds of protesters gathered outside Parliament today (29 November) calling on MPs to vote for Kim Leadbeater’s private members’ bill to legalize assisted dying.

At Parliament Square, just around the corner from a demonstration against the Bill, protesters dressed in pink held signs asking MPs to “vote for dignity”.

One held a sign saying “my life, my death, my choice”.

Speaking from the protest, Ally Thomson, director of communications at campaign group Dignity in Dying, said: “It’s not a law for people who are making a choice between living and dying, that choice has been made already for them.

“They’re having a choice between two kinds of deaths.”