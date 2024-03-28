Two activists tape themselves to 250ft crane in Atlanta ‘Cop City’ protest

Two protesters scaled a 250ft crane at a construction site in Atlanta, Georgia and attached their arms to the machine with duct tape before being cut free by police.

Bodycam footage shows officers speaking to the pair, 23-year-old Parker Demos and 22-year-old Frederick Hetzel, above the ground while a crowd is cheering below.

They had climbed the crane at the construction site of the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center, which many protesters are calling “Cop City”.

“Atlanta Police and fire rescue teams were compelled to intervene and remove two anarchists who scaled construction equipment,” a statement from the City of Atlanta Police Department read.

The protesters were seen cooperating with police as they were brought down safely wearing harnesses.