Suspect sobs as he is arrested for alleged street racing

A suspect cried as he was arrested for alleged illegal street racing in Atlanta last week.

Police said they were conducting a special operation targeting illegal street racing and street takeovers in the city when they heard tyres screeching and saw smoke rising near Buckhead on 25 August.

An officer spotted a red BMW M4, which had been identified on street cameras and social media as being active in street racing throughout the city, attempting to flee the area, authorities added.

Police stopped the vehicle and took the driver, Nathaniel Adike, 22, into custody where he was charged with alteration of a license plate and participation in street racing.