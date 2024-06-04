A person floated down an Atlanta street in an inflatable ring after two broken water mains sent water gushing into the city’s streets last Friday (31 May).

Water surging into a street where three large mains intersect caused water problems at two hospitals, a city jail, a county jail, and local shelters, the Atlanta Department of Watershed Management said.

Some attractions and businesses had to close while officials sought to repair the breaks.

A boil-water advisory was in place for Midtown and several other eastern neighborhoods for a fifth day on Tuesday as repairs continued.