Two RRS Sir David Attenborough crew members have become the first same-sex couple to marry in the British Antarctic Territory.

Stewards Eric Bourne and Stephen Carpenter, 41 and 49, have been together for 20 years and were married by Will Whatley, the ship’s captain, at the British Antarctic Survey’s Rothera Research Station.

Speaking to the PA news agency, Mr Bourne said he is “proud to be part of history”, saying it was “the best day” of his life.

The pair met in December 2002 while working for the Royal Fleet Auxiliary and later deployed to the Middle East onboard RFA Sir Percivale.

“We’ve been together ever since,” Mr Bourne told PA.

