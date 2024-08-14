Homeless charity unknowingly distributes sweets laced with lethal levels of meth

A charity working with homeless people in Auckland, New Zealand, has unknowingly distributed sweets filled with a potentially lethal dose of methamphetamines.

The sweets were found in food parcels after they were donated by a member of the public.

Auckland City Mission, that donates parcels of essentials to New Zealanders who cannot afford food, said on Wednesday 14 August that staff had started to contact up to 400 people to track down parcels that could contain the sweets.

The candy was tested by the New Zealand Drug Foundation charity, which found the blocks, enclosed in lolly wrappers, contained a potentially lethal three grams of methamphetamine.

New Zealand’s police have opened a criminal investigation.