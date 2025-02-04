Aung Sun Suu Kyi’s son demands her release outside Myanmar Embassy in London

Aung San Suu Kyi’s son, Kim Aris, made a direct plea to Myanmar’s military junta on Friday, 31 January, for the release of his mother on the fourth anniversary of her arrest.

The imprisonment of the democratically elected leader during the military coup on Feb 1, 2021, has been “deeply painful” but goes beyond a family story, Aris said.

“She is the last flame of hope for peace and democracy,” he told The Independent. “She must be freed. The flame must not be allowed to be snuffed out.”