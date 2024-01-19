Lego sets worth thousands seized from alleged drug trafficker in Australia

Police seized 74 sets of an alleged drug trafficker’s prized Lego collection during a raid in Melbourne, Australia, on Wednesday (17 January).

During the raid, officers also seized more than AU$600,000 worth of 1,4-Butanediol - a chemical that mirrors the drug GHB when ingested - and amounts of Iodine and Hypophosphorus Acid with the potential to make around AU$2 million worth of methylamphetamine.

Police uncovered the Lego boxes - which included a Star Wars Millennium Falcon model which retails for AU$1,299 - as well as one Rolex watch and four Breitling watches during their investigation.