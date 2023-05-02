Australia announces ban on recreational vaping to try and curb teenage use

Australia has announced that it will ban recreational vaping in an attempt to crack down on teenagers using e-cigarettes.

Government officials want to ban disposable vapes, many of which come in brightly-coloured packaging with fruity flavours popular amongst younger generations.

They also want to introduce minimum quality standards for vapes, introduce “pharmaceutical type” packaging, and reduce nicotine concentrations and levels.

“Just like they did with smoking, Big Tobacco has taken another addictive product, wrapped it in shiny packaging and added flavours to create a new generation of nicotine addicts,” health minister Mark Butler said.

