Teenage boy dies and four injured in knife attack in Austria

A 14-year-old boy has died and four other people injured in a knife attack in southern Austria at 4pm local time on Saturday, 15 February.

A 23-year-old man has been detained by police in the city of Villach, where the attack took place.

Police confirmed the man detained is a Syrian national with legal residence in Austria.

Whether the attacker knew any of the victims remained unclear, Rainer Dionisio, a spokesperson for the police in the southern state of Carinthia, said.