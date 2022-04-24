How the Azovstal steelworks became Mariupol’s final stand

The Azovstal Iron and Steelworks, a 4-square mile industrial plant, has emerged as the last stand for Ukrainian troops in the occupied city of Mariupol. The Steelworks is also a temporary home for around 1000 civilians, including women and children.

The plant has been under siege by Russian troops for the last four weeks, with Vladimir Putin ordering the site to be placed under a blockade, ordering troops to “Block off this industrial area so that a fly can not pass through,”

Although the future of the steelworks is precarious, it stands as an enduring symbol of Ukrainian forces against occupying forces.

