Hamas claiming 10-month-old hostage killed is ‘not credible’, says security minister

Hamas’s claim that a 10-month-old boy, his four-year-old brother and their mother who were held by the group were killed in “previous Israeli air strikes” in Gaza is “not credible”, security minister Tom Tugendhat said on Thursday (30 November).

Kfir Bibas was kidnapped with his brother Ariel and his parents Yarden, 34, and Shiri, 32, from Kibbutz Nir Oz in the 7 October attack.

Mr Tugendhat told Sky News: “This is an organisation that murdered the entire rest of his family and is now blaming somebody else for his death.”

The Israeli military has said it is checking the claim and would continue to support the Bibas family.