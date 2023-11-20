Balenciaga has raised eyebrows by launching a new item which resembles something you might already have in your bathroom.

The luxury fashion brand’s Spring 2024 collection features a towel skirt costing almost $1000 (£695).

The garment has whipped up a storm on social media, with one X user suggesting jokingly that the item is “a social experiment to test how dumb we are.”

Many have been quick to point out that similar items are available on Amazon for a mere $22, albeit without the Balenciaga logo.