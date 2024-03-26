Baltimore bridge collapse: Authorities confirm two rescued and at least seven missing

Authorities confirmed two people have been pulled from the Patapsco River after a major bridge in Baltimore, Maryland, collapsed on Tuesday 26 March.

Sections of the 1.6-mile Francis Scott Key Bridge tumbled into the water after it was struck by a container ship at around 01:30am local time.

One of the people saved from the river was uninjured, and another has been hospitalised in a “very serious condition”.

Baltimore Fire Department Chief James Wallace added that authorities are still searching for “upwards of seven individuals” but that number could change.