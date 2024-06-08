Two airport security guards have been suspended for fighting in front of passengers at an airport in Bangkok, Thailand.

Footage shows one officer being battered by another as a third worker tried in vain to stop the row in front of the departures terminal at Suvarnabhumi international airport on 4 June.

The airport said in a statement that the incident occurred at 2pm local time, and stemmed from a personal dispute between the guards.

It added that both employees have been suspended and an investigation has been launched to decide if further disciplinary action will be taken.

“Suvarnabhumi airport apologises for the incident and reaffirms the importance of employee discipline,” the statement concluded.