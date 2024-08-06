Protesters were seen in the grounds of Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina’s residence in Dhaka on Monday, 5 August, after the leader resigned and fled the country by helicopter.

Peaceful protests by students against a quota system for government jobs have turned into an uprising that forced Ms Hasina’s resignation, ending her 15 years in power.

The government repeatedly tried to quell demonstrations they blamed on sabotage and opposition parties with bullets, curfews and internet outages.

These heavy-handed moves backfired, fuelling outrage and further protests.

On Monday, thousands stormed the leader’s official residence, with some looting the building and setting fire to cars.