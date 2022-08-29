August bank holiday: What time do the supermarkets open and close?

Monday (29 August) marks another bank holiday in England, allowing many workers across the country a much-needed three-day weekend.

Some will take time to relax on their bonus day off, while others will run errands that could include shopping.

Bank holidays can see changes to business hours for many supermarkets, meaning it’s important to know when they open and close.

The likes of Sainsbury’s, Tesco and Morrisons and Waitrose will be open for reduced hours, so people are being urged to check their local stores before heading out to buy groceries.

