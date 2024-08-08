Watch moment new Banksy appears to be stolen by brazen thieves

This is the moment brazen thieves appear to steal a piece of Banksy’s artwork, just hours after it was unveiled.

The Bristol-based artist posted a photograph of a silhouette of a wolf on a satellite dish in Peckham on Thursday afternoon (8 August).

Just hours later, a member of the public filmed a man using a pair of ladders to retrieve the satellite dish, while another man holds the ladder still.

An individual, wearing denim shorts, then walks off with the piece of art.

A statement from the Metropolitan Police said: “We were called to reports of a stolen satellite dish containing artwork at 1.52pm on Thursday, 8 August in Rye Lane, Peckham.

“There have been no arrests. Inquiries continue.”