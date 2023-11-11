Barack Obama urges coders to join Biden’s artificial intelligence team

Barack Obama urged coders to consider applying for Joe Biden’s artificial intelligence team “for the common good.”

Speaking on the Verge’s podcast Decoder, the former president encouraged both those who are “fresh out of school” and “experienced tech coders” to consider joining the president’s AI talent surge.

According to a report from NBC News, Mr Obama has quietly advised the White House for the past five months on its AI strategy.

Mr Obama urged those who “are interested in helping to shape all these amazing questions that are going to be coming up [about the technology” to apply for the roles.