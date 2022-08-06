Barack Obama has paid tribute to his late mother, Ann Dunham, on his 61st birthday, by naming a water garden in her honour.

The former US president revealed on Thursday that the Obama Presidential Center’s water garden, based in Chicago, will be dedicated to and named after Dunham.

Writing on Twitter, Obama explained how his mother influenced him and said that the garden will be a place for visitors to “reflect”.

“My mother was the biggest influence on my life, and helped shape me into the person I am today,” he wrote.

