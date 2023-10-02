The four towers on Barcelona’s Sagrada Familia have been completed more than 140 years after the first stone was laid.

Each represents one of the four evangelists, and the final sculptural pieces have now been set in place.

Matthew is an angel and John an eagle joining Mark and Luke, in the forms of a lion and an ox.

A celebratory Mass will be held once the scaffolding on the church is removed, revealing Antonio Gaudi’s masterpiece.

With the competition of the sculptures, work will now focus on the final and tallest tower, dedicated to Jesus.

Construction on the church is expected to be finished by 2026.