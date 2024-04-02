Barron Trump towers over Melania at 6ft 7 in rare appearance with Donald

Donald Trump’s son Barron towered over his mother, Melania, at a reported height of 6ft 7 as he made a rare appearance alongside his family on Easter Sunday.

The 18-year-old appeared at his father's Mar-a-Lago estate alongside his 5ft 11 mother, 53, who wore an Alaïa dress paired with pale pink stilettos.

Barron wore a yellow tie, matching the colour of Easter “Make America Great Again” hats hat worn by his father.

The teenager and Melania's appearance at the golf club came before the former president posted a $175m bond in his New York civil fraud case.