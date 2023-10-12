GB News presenter clashes with former BBC chief over broadcaster’s Israel coverage

GB News presenter Patrick Christys clashed with a former BBC chief over the corporation defended its decision not to describe Hamas militants as “terrorists” in coverage of the recent attacks in Israel.

Aaqil Ahmed, former head of religious & ethical programming at the BBC, explained that broadcasters have to be “careful” about the language they use to report conflict.

Christys responded to his point by saying he would not “take lectures” about covering the story.

“All broadcasters have a decision as to what they want to do,” Ahmed added, saying he understands why the BBC isn’t using the term.