Jeremy Clarkson has two words for BBC journalist at farmers’ protest

Jeremy Clarkson clashed with Victoria Derbyshire as the BBC Newsnight presenter asked why he was at a farmers' protest against changes to agricultural inheritance tax in London on Tuesday, 19 November.

The former Top Gear presenter and now farm owner told the journalist he attended the demonstration “to support farmers”.

When asked if "It’s not about... the fact that you bought a farm to avoid inheritance tax?” Mr Clarkson responded: "Classic BBC."

In 2021, Mr Clarkson told The Times avoiding inheritance tax was “the critical thing” in his decision to buy land.

On Tuesday, the Clarkson's Farm star said: "The real reason I bought the farm was that I wanted to shoot, so I thought if I [said] I bought a farm so I could shoot pheasants it might look bad.

“I thought I better come up with another excuse, so I said inheritance tax."