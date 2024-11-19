Clarkson’s Farm stars Kaleb Cooper and Charlie Ireland showed their support for farmers at the ‘tractor tax’ protest in London on Tuesday, 19 November.

Huge numbers of farmers descended upon Westminster in the rain to voice their opposition to Labour’s changes to agricultural inheritance tax.

Their documentary series co-star Jeremy Clarkson joined the protest, addressing his previous comments in a 2021 interview with The Times, in which he said that avoiding inheritance tax was “the critical thing” in his decision to buy land.