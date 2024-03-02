Tory MP Tobias Ellwood clashed with BBC Breakfast presenter Naga Munchetty on Saturday, 2 March, after Pro-Palestine protestors appeared outside his home.

Ms Munchetty said: "I know you've praised the police for how they dealt with the protests outside your house... what are they not doing well enough when it comes to protests?", leading the Bournemouth East MP to accuse her of putting words into her mouth.

The clash came a day after Rishi Sunak made a hastily-arranged address outside Downing Street in which he railed against extremism and said he made it clear to police "it is the public’s expectation… …that they will not merely manage these protests, but police them."