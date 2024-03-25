A Ukrainian soldier tearfully admitted feelings of denial towards fallen comrades in a heartbreaking interview for a new BBC documentary.

Ukraine: Enemy in the Woods follows the Berlingo Special Battalion as they defend a railway line in a Donbas forest.

The documentary features harrowing bodycam footage from soldiers on the front line.

Natalia, a veterinarian who was recruited as a combat medic, was visibly emotional as she told the documentary how she imagines fallen Ukrainian soldiers are still alive but "serving elsewhere."