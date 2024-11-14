Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Lucy Leeson | Thursday 14 November 2024 12:34 GMT

Video: Suspects dress up as bears to fake car attack in insurance scam

Suspects allegedly dressed up as bears to carry out fake attacks on cars as part of an insurance scam.

Those involved in the California scam, contacted the Department of Insurance, claiming a bear had caused damage to their Mercedes cars and sent across video footage of the “attack”.

Upon further scrutiny of the video, an investigation determined the bear was a person in a bear costume.

To further ensure it was not a bear in the video, the department had a biologist from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife review the three alleged bear videos and also opined it was a human in a bear suit.

After executing a search warrant, detectives found the bear costume in the suspects’ home.

Four people were charged with insurance fraud and conspiracy on 13 November.

Video: Malaga streets turn to rivers as floodwaters sweep through town

00:44

Video: Malaga streets turn to rivers as floodwaters sweep through town

Watch: Trump and Musk perform bizarre duet of God Bless America

00:29

Watch: Trump and Musk perform bizarre duet of God Bless America

Trump’s boast to Republicans in first speech since election victory

01:00

Trump’s boast to Republicans in first speech since election victory

Gladiator 2 stars praise Ridley Scott’s directorial approach

00:47

Gladiator 2 stars praise Ridley Scott’s directorial approach

The A-Word | An Independent TV Documentary

44:07

The A-Word | An Independent TV Documentary

How a survivor became CEO of a domestic abuse charity

04:24

How a survivor became CEO of a domestic abuse charity

The powerful message behind Lady Gaga’s iconic meat dress

01:45

The powerful message behind Lady Gaga’s iconic meat dress

On the run with Ammon Bundy

11:22

On the run with Ammon Bundy

Himesh Patel rolls with the laughs on HBO’s The Franchise

16:55

Himesh Patel rolls with the laughs on HBO’s The Franchise

What would a President Trump 2.0 look like?

10:42

What would a President Trump 2.0 look like?

Kemi Badenoch discusses how she’ll stand her ground if elected

32:06

Kemi Badenoch discusses how she’ll stand her ground if elected

Refuge safe house takes shape

04:21

Refuge safe house takes shape

Discovering the secrets of Jordan with our TravelSmart guide

06:10

Discovering the secrets of Jordan with our TravelSmart guide

TravelSmart’s guide to the Caribbean islands

06:10

TravelSmart’s guide to the Caribbean islands

Why North Africa is our destination top pick for 2024/25

04:42

Why North Africa is our destination top pick for 2024/25

City breaks that won’t break the bank

05:33

City breaks that won’t break the bank

Why France is your perfect autumnal getaway

04:38

Why France is your perfect autumnal getaway

How to travel sustainably around Europe by train

07:27

How to travel sustainably around Europe by train

Go to where the wild things are with a safari holiday

04:30

Go to where the wild things are with a safari holiday

The splendour along Lake Geneva as Montreux Jazz Festival plays

05:53

The splendour along Lake Geneva as Montreux Jazz Festival plays

How Jennifer Lopez inspired Google Images

01:32

How Jennifer Lopez inspired Google Images

How Diana’s revenge dress signalled a turning point in her life

02:06

How Diana’s revenge dress signalled a turning point in her life

How Geri Halliwell’s Union Jack dress was the look of Cool Britannia

01:49

How Geri Halliwell’s Union Jack dress was the look of Cool Britannia

The story of Kate Moss’s sheer dress | That Dress

01:31

The story of Kate Moss’s sheer dress | That Dress

How Liz Hurley’s dress was a last-minute miracle

01:37

How Liz Hurley’s dress was a last-minute miracle

Himesh Patel rolls with the laughs on HBO’s The Franchise

16:55

Himesh Patel rolls with the laughs on HBO’s The Franchise

The Apprentice star and director on Trump’s criticism to film

06:12

The Apprentice star and director on Trump’s criticism to film

Jared Harris talks new film Reawakening and homage to Richard Harris

13:22

Jared Harris talks new film Reawakening and homage to Richard Harris

Justin Theroux on the legacy of The Leftovers

04:26

Justin Theroux on the legacy of The Leftovers

Willem Dafoe pitches his own legacy sequels

06:26

Willem Dafoe pitches his own legacy sequels

Alicia Vikander on starring opposite Jude Law

13:30

Alicia Vikander on starring opposite Jude Law

Leila Farzad talks Kaos, The Decameron and finding the audience

15:04

Leila Farzad talks Kaos, The Decameron and finding the audience

Viggo Mortensen on the role that got away

14:23

Viggo Mortensen on the role that got away

Lemoncello perform ‘Old Friend’ in Music Box session

05:49

Lemoncello perform ‘Old Friend’ in Music Box session

Lemoncello perform ‘Sunflower’ in Music Box session

05:45

Lemoncello perform ‘Sunflower’ in Music Box session

Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Wishes’ for Music Box session

04:13

Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Wishes’ for Music Box session

Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Mudroom’ in Music Box session

03:58

Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Mudroom’ in Music Box session

The Mysterines perform ‘The Last Dance’ for Music Box

04:06

The Mysterines perform ‘The Last Dance’ for Music Box

Rock band The Mysterines perform single ‘Stray’ for Music Box

03:41

Rock band The Mysterines perform single ‘Stray’ for Music Box

Gareth Dunlop performs ‘Church’ in acoustic live set

04:08

Gareth Dunlop performs ‘Church’ in acoustic live set

Irish pop artist Gareth Dunlop performs Go Down Swinging for Music Box

04:10

Irish pop artist Gareth Dunlop performs Go Down Swinging for Music Box

Searching for the ‘Whitby Woman’

03:51

Searching for the ‘Whitby Woman’

On the campaign trail with Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg

04:18

On the campaign trail with Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg

Life at 50C: Delhi’s streets struggling to cope with heatwave

06:26

Life at 50C: Delhi’s streets struggling to cope with heatwave

Indian farmers use election to make voices heard against Narendra Modi

04:30

Indian farmers use election to make voices heard against Narendra Modi

Baltimore will rebuild, but at what cost? | On The Ground

03:35

Baltimore will rebuild, but at what cost? | On The Ground

New Yorkers turn to self-defence classes as punching attacks continue

03:45

New Yorkers turn to self-defence classes as punching attacks continue

This 26-year-old could be Biden’s secret weapon | On The Ground

07:34

This 26-year-old could be Biden’s secret weapon | On The Ground

The NHS nurse fighting to be heard | On The Ground

08:19

The NHS nurse fighting to be heard | On The Ground

What would a President Trump 2.0 look like?

10:42

What would a President Trump 2.0 look like?

When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?

06:27

When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?

How airlines greenwash the skies

07:23

How airlines greenwash the skies

Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines

06:35

Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines

My personal struggle amid the global fight for abortion rights

12:18

My personal struggle amid the global fight for abortion rights

Non-doms, ghost-doms and tax loopholes of the elite

11:50

Non-doms, ghost-doms and tax loopholes of the elite

The fight for LGBT+ rights in Poland

09:03

The fight for LGBT+ rights in Poland

The war in Ukraine | Behind The Headlines

13:07

The war in Ukraine | Behind The Headlines

What is tactical voting - and why could it be a powerful tool?

07:25

What is tactical voting - and why could it be a powerful tool?

Are ultra-processed foods bad for you?

04:31

Are ultra-processed foods bad for you?

Why are UK councils going bankrupt?

07:30

Why are UK councils going bankrupt?

What causes the winter flu and how does it differ from other types?

03:34

What causes the winter flu and how does it differ from other types?

How does the Iowa Caucus pick the next US president? | Decomplicated

03:18

How does the Iowa Caucus pick the next US president? | Decomplicated

Everything you need to know about the bedbug invasion | Decomplicated

03:21

Everything you need to know about the bedbug invasion | Decomplicated

What is Raac and why is it causing an issue in schools?

03:28

What is Raac and why is it causing an issue in schools?

How does El Niño affect our weather? | Decomplicated

04:57

How does El Niño affect our weather? | Decomplicated

Mike Tyson shows off speed in open workout for Jake Paul boxing match

01:08

Mike Tyson shows off speed in open workout for Jake Paul boxing match

Watch: Gary Lineker’s Match of the Day highlights

01:39

Watch: Gary Lineker’s Match of the Day highlights

Arsenal: Arteta issues four-word warning on Saka and Rice fitness

00:23

Arsenal: Arteta issues four-word warning on Saka and Rice fitness

David Beckham plays golf with veterans in special Remembrance message

00:43

David Beckham plays golf with veterans in special Remembrance message

Moment man dressed as Elsa from Frozen sings Let It Go on pitch

00:20

Moment man dressed as Elsa from Frozen sings Let It Go on pitch

Cancer diagnosis was biggest shock of my life, says Chris Hoy

00:58

Cancer diagnosis was biggest shock of my life, says Chris Hoy

Turkish league ‘smells bad’ and nobody watches it, says Jose Mourinho

01:35

Turkish league ‘smells bad’ and nobody watches it, says Jose Mourinho

Lewis Hamilton playfully interrupts F1 chief’s interview

00:50

Lewis Hamilton playfully interrupts F1 chief’s interview

Surfers ride powerful 13ft waves amid weather warning

00:49

Surfers ride powerful 13ft waves amid weather warning

Floodwaters rage across Yelville as residents evacuated from homes

00:33

Floodwaters rage across Yelville as residents evacuated from homes

Greece shuts down Acropolis as temperatures hit almost 40 degrees

01:00

Greece shuts down Acropolis as temperatures hit almost 40 degrees

Eerie tornado sirens ring through downtown Chicago

00:31

Eerie tornado sirens ring through downtown Chicago

Googlebox stars stuck in Jamaica as Hurricane Beryl makes landfall

00:54

Googlebox stars stuck in Jamaica as Hurricane Beryl makes landfall

Damaged boats sink in port after Hurricane Beryl lashes Barbados

01:08

Damaged boats sink in port after Hurricane Beryl lashes Barbados

Northern California wildfire forces thousands to evacuate

01:35

Northern California wildfire forces thousands to evacuate

Cars swept away in New Mexico flash floods after wildfires

00:47

Cars swept away in New Mexico flash floods after wildfires

Watch: Paul Mescal and Andrew Scott leap into each other’s arms

00:26

Watch: Paul Mescal and Andrew Scott leap into each other’s arms

Gladiator 2 stars praise Ridley Scott’s directorial approach

00:47

Gladiator 2 stars praise Ridley Scott’s directorial approach

Watch John Lewis 2024 Christmas advert in full

02:00

Watch John Lewis 2024 Christmas advert in full

Gladiator 2’s Denzel Washington shares one time he’s been ‘starstruck’

00:41

Gladiator 2’s Denzel Washington shares one time he’s been ‘starstruck’

Alison Hammond fall sparks chaos minutes into GBBO week eight

00:47

Alison Hammond fall sparks chaos minutes into GBBO week eight

Watch: First Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy trailer

02:33

Watch: First Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy trailer

The View defends Nicole Scherzinger over Russell Brand’s election hat

01:04

The View defends Nicole Scherzinger over Russell Brand’s election hat

Revealed: Meet the I’m A Celebrity class of 2024

01:12

Revealed: Meet the I’m A Celebrity class of 2024

Watch: Paul Mescal and Andrew Scott leap into each other’s arms

00:26

Watch: Paul Mescal and Andrew Scott leap into each other’s arms

Luke Grimes reveals extreme lie he told to stop Yellowstone spoilers

01:57

Luke Grimes reveals extreme lie he told to stop Yellowstone spoilers

To EV or not to EV? Paralympian Will Bayley considers electric cars

03:24

To EV or not to EV? Paralympian Will Bayley considers electric cars

The feel-good perks of living the Electric Vehicle lifestyle

03:07

The feel-good perks of living the Electric Vehicle lifestyle

Paralympian Will Bayley checks the performance of electric vehicles

03:07

Paralympian Will Bayley checks the performance of electric vehicles

Bruce Willis’s wife shares unseen video of actor with young daughter

00:37

Bruce Willis’s wife shares unseen video of actor with young daughter

Millions of red crabs take over Australian island in annual spectacle

00:27

Millions of red crabs take over Australian island in annual spectacle

Paralympian Will Bayley puts his “Range Anxiety” to the test

03:29

Paralympian Will Bayley puts his “Range Anxiety” to the test