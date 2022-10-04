Single parent with 14p in wallet lays bare realities of cost of living crisis

A single parent who says he has 14p in his wallet has laid bare the reality of the cost of living crisis.

Darren, from Brighton, told LBC that he struggles to get work due to childcare costs and says employers are unwilling to hire someone who can work “two days a week”.

When asked by host Nick Ferrari how much he has in his wallet, the father replied “14 pence” and said he is using food banks until his next universal credit payment arrives.

