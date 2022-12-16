Rescued fish were carried from the AquaDom hotel in Berlin after an aquarium containing 1,500 exotic species exploded.

This footage shows the scene as the salvaged fish were carried in bags from the wreck as crews worked to clear the wreck.

Two people were injured after the massive aquarium burst early on Friday, 16 December.

Fish and debris were strewn across the ground of the hotel, prompting the response of around 100 emergency responders.

