Berlin sex workers launch audio tour in bid to destigmatise profession

Sex workers in Berlin are trying to rid their profession of stigma, by launching audio tours in partnership with local officials and the Schwules Museum.

The guide, named ‘We Have Always Been Everywhere”, allows users to discover the history of the trade in the German capital as they’re guided on a walking tour through the city’s famed redlight district.

It is available on the free “berlinHistory” app.

Those within the profession hope the move will help “normalise” their work and “change the narrative”.

