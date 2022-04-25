Bermondsey: Three women and a man stabbed to death in southeast London

A man in his late 20s has been arrested after four people were stabbed to death at a house in Bermondsey, southeast London, this morning (25 April).

The Metropolitan Police confirmed that the deceased were three women and one man, aged in their mid-60s, 40s and 30s, and mid-60s respectively. Police believe the victims were known to each other.

"My thoughts are with the family & friends of those who have lost loved ones in this awful crime," London mayor Sadiq Khan said.

