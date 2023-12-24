Nativity scene in Bethlehem created with rubble and razor wire amid Israel-Hamas war

A basic nativity scene has been laid out in Bethlehem using rubble and razor wire to mark the Christmas celebration, while the Israel-Hamas war continues in the background.

Baby Jesus' swaddle could be seen covered in dirt, in a similar scene to the images of young children emerging from the conflict.

The city, which features in the Christmas story, usually goes all out with lights and festive decorations, and this year's depiction has still drawn crowds despite its heartbreaking nature.