AOC backs Biden as ‘one of most successful presidents in modern history’ amid age concerns
Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has defended Joe Biden amid criticism over his age ahead of this year’s presidential election.
Speaking to CNN on Tuesday 13 February, Ms Ocasio-Cortez pointed out that rival Donald Trump is 77 years old himself, and is facing 91 felony charges in four different cases.
“I know who I’m going to choose. It’s going to be one of the most successful presidents in modern American history,” AOC said, throwing her support behind Mr Biden, 81.
“Hopefully he will be re-elected as president of the United States.”
