Biden praises ‘incredible’ singer Andrea Bocelli for help after family tragedy

President Joe Biden praised singer Andrea Bocelli revealing how he helped his family, following his son’s death.

Joseph “Beau” Biden III, an Iraq War veteran and Delaware attorney general, died following a brain cancer diagnosis in 2015. He was 46.

In a speech at the National Prayer Breakfast on Capitol Hill on Thursday (1 February), Mr Biden explained how he is huge fan of the Italian tenor, describing him as “incredible”.

He said: “We hosted him for Christmas in what was a very difficult time.”

The President added: “He expressed in his song what was in our thoughts.

“You were a gift to my family at that moment and you continue to be.”