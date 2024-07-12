Italian prime minister Giorgia Meloni appeared visibly frustrated as she was seen rolling her eyes and gesturing at an imaginary watch while waiting for US president Joe Biden’s arrival at the Nato summit.

This video, filmed at the summit on Thursday (11 July), shows Meloni looking up at the ceiling before waving her wrist.

Finnish President Alexander Stubb, who is standing next to her, is also seen looking at his phone to check the time.

Meloni then rolls her eyes, before noticing the cameras are focused on her and awkwardly smiling.