White House denies President Biden has Parkinson’s disease

During the daily press briefing on 8 July, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre shut down questions about whether or not President Joe Biden is being treated for, or has been diagnosed with, Parkinson’s disease.

The questions were in response to reports that a Parkinson’s specialist has visited the White House multiple times.

“Has the president been treated for Parkinson’s? No,” the press secretary said. “Is he being treated for Parkinson’s? No, he’s not. Is he taking medication for Parkinson’s? No.”