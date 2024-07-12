Psychiatrist shares analysis of Joe Biden’s gaffes at Nato summit

A consultant psychiatrist has shared his analysis of President Joe Biden’s mistakes at the Nato summit.

The US president mistakenly called Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky ‘Putin’ when introducing him on stage on Thursday (11 July), and also referred to his vice president Kamla Harris as ‘vice president Trump’.

In an interview with LBC on Friday, consultant psychiatrist Dr Raj Persaud said: “He looked like he had to concentrate really hard to say some basic things.”

Dr Persaud added: “Sometimes it's not what you say, but the way you say it that would make people worry about cognitive decline.”