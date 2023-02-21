Biden tells Russians the West is not ‘plotting’ to ‘control or destroy’ them

Joe Biden directly addressed Russians during his speech in Poland, telling them that the West is not seeking to “control or destroy” Russia.

On a visit to Warsaw, the US president added that Vladimir Putin could “end the war with a word” and called the conflict a “tragedy”.

“I speak once more to the people of Russia. The United States and the nations of Europe do not seek to control or destroy Russia,” Mr Biden said.

“The West is not plotting to attack Russia - as Putin said today.”

